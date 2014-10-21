John Hodgman
Recap: John Hodgman Mines Laughs By Just Being Himself
There are any number of brief, one or two-word phrases that writers use to give you a quick idea of what someone does—“underground filmmaker,” “singer-songwriter” and the like—but for ce,Comedy more
Oct 21, 2014 10:30 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy 2 Comments
John Hodgman to Perform at Turner Hall
Whetherwittily, if vacuously pontificating on “The Daily Show,” playing the beleaguered personalcomputer foil to Matt Long's victorious Mac in Apple commercials, or inany of the other forums that have granted John Hodgman “minor celebrity x9.. more
Oct 13, 2014 2:10 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal and John Hodgman @ The Pabst Theater
While the Pabst Foundation has done a brilliant job bringing more standup comedy to the city, Milwaukee sadly lacks some of the basic infrastructure that would draw in even more of the cutting edge.,Comedy Reviews more
Oct 21, 2013 10:20 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Raphael: The Woman With the Veil
In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee