John Krasinski
What's Coming to the Multiplex This Summer?
An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more
May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Daniel Barnes Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 20, 2017
Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more
Apr 18, 2017 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
A Modern Family Comedy
Although the gap between the American dream of guaranteed happiness and the reality of failure is a motif throughout the film, The Hollars never strays into depression or falls into despair. The potential for darkness is kept at bay by the ... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:13 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Anna Karenina
Never at a loss for words, Tolstoy wrote massive novels on weighty subjects of love and war. Hollywood has always been tempted by his tomes and their prestige, but has fumbled in translating the Russian novelist to film more
Dec 5, 2012 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Cannibal Musical: A Good Time With Bad Example
Bad Example Productions does a pretty good job of showing an audience a good time on a bare stage with Cannibal! The Musical. The Trey Parker musical opened last night to an enthusiastic audience. With prioduction elements limited to a few costu.. more
Jul 15, 2011 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Away We Go
Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptivel Away We Go ,Film more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Away We Go
Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Most Important News Stories
Censored 2009 ,Cover Story more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Peter Phillips and Project Censored Around MKE 2 Comments