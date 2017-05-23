RSS

An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more

May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Film Reviews

Born in China, Disney’s latest nature film, features incredible landscapes, irresistible creatures and jaw-dropping photography. Free Fire features Brie Larson and Armie Hammer and features some ’70s flair and funny dialogue amid the monoto... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:41 PM Film Clips

Although the gap between the American dream of guaranteed happiness and the reality of failure is a motif throughout the film, The Hollars never strays into depression or falls into despair. The potential for darkness is kept at bay by the ... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:13 PM Film Reviews

Never at a loss for words, Tolstoy wrote massive novels on weighty subjects of love and war. Hollywood has always been tempted by his tomes and their prestige, but has fumbled in translating the Russian novelist to film more

Dec 5, 2012 2:27 PM Film Reviews

Bad Example Productions does a pretty good job of showing an audience a good time on a bare stage with Cannibal! The Musical. The Trey Parker musical opened last night to an enthusiastic audience. With prioduction elements limited to a few costu.. more

Jul 15, 2011 1:45 PM Theater

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

