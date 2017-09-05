RSS

John Le Carrã©

In A Legacy of Spies, espionage-fiction novelist John le Carré revisits the past, bringing back the mysterious spymaster George Smiley and, as reluctant protagonist, one of Smiley’s protégés more

Sep 5, 2017 2:29 PM Books

Although the film adaptation of spy-novelist John Le Carré’s Our Kind of Traitor has weak plot links, British director Susanna White wraps the plot in visual intrigue, enclosing the characters in a claustrophobic underworld where daylight s... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:26 PM Film Reviews

Philip Seymour Hoffman was among the great actors of his generation, and while he played many parts, he was especially at home when suffering no fools. In A Most Wanted Man, his final starring role before his death earlier this year, Hoffm... more

Jul 30, 2014 12:46 AM Film Reviews

John le Carré was the supreme Cold War novelist, but history didn’t end with the collapse of the Soviet Bloc and he hasn’t had to beg for new plots. A more

May 8, 2013 3:57 AM Books

