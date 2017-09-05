John Le Carrã©
A Legacy of Spies (Viking), by John le Carré
In A Legacy of Spies, espionage-fiction novelist John le Carré revisits the past, bringing back the mysterious spymaster George Smiley and, as reluctant protagonist, one of Smiley’s protégés more
Sep 5, 2017 2:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Highly Placed ‘Traitor’
Although the film adaptation of spy-novelist John Le Carré’s Our Kind of Traitor has weak plot links, British director Susanna White wraps the plot in visual intrigue, enclosing the characters in a claustrophobic underworld where daylight s... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:26 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Most Wanted Man
Philip Seymour Hoffman was among the great actors of his generation, and while he played many parts, he was especially at home when suffering no fools. In A Most Wanted Man, his final starring role before his death earlier this year, Hoffm... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:46 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Delicate Truth (Viking), by John le Carré
John le Carré was the supreme Cold War novelist, but history didn’t end with the collapse of the Soviet Bloc and he hasn’t had to beg for new plots. A more
May 8, 2013 3:57 AM David Luhrssen Books