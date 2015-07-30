John Lomax

RSS

leary-folksongs-of-another-america-c.jpg.jpe

AlanLomax is associated with “discovering” Muddy Waters and documenting MississippiDelta blues, with field recordings from the American South and far-flungcountries. Who knew that he also roamed Minnesota, Michigan and Wisc.. more

Jul 30, 2015 5:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

albumreview_leadbelly.jpg.jpe

The Smithsonian Folkways Collection is an impressive set of five CDs of Lead Belly’s recordings from the 1940s, including several that had never been released. more

Mar 17, 2015 7:43 PM Album Reviews

bookpreview_bookcover_thebeautifulmusicallaroundus.jpg.jpe

Author-musicologist Stephen Wade transforms his book The Beautiful Music All Around Us, into a one-man show at the Stackner Cabaret. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:50 PM Books

blogimage11905.jpe

It is the rare band that can transition from basements and small clubs to a vast space such as the Turner Hall Ballroom, bring in much of their usual crowd and still play an easy-breezy show. Jaill, the much-buzzed-about local psych-pop qua... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

