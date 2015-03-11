RSS

John Madden

film_thesecondbestexoticmarigoldhotel.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is an admirable sequel if not as good as the original. more

Mar 11, 2015 5:10 PM Film Reviews

<em>The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel</em>, already screening in some bigger cities, promises to be a decent movie for adult audiences. Director John Madden won an Oscar for <em>Shakespeare in Love</em> and his castincluding Judi Dench, Bill Nighy an.. more

Apr 29, 2012 12:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8209.jpe

Keep an Eye on the Sky ,CD Reviews more

Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage3524.jpe

After years of touring the comedy circuit and being a A large portion of your act has been developed around George W. Bush. How will the 2008 el ,Off the Cuff more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES