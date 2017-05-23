John Michael Kohler Art Center
Day Tripping this Summer
Day trippers have no excuse to be bored as the weather warms: Within two hours of Milwaukee are several good reasons to hit the road for a quick rendezvous that won’t flatten the wallet. more
May 23, 2017 1:45 PM Mary Bergin Summer Guide
Maritime Merriment with Sheboygan’s Art Armada
The Fourth of July means flag-waving, burger-grilling, firework-watching, beer-drinking and picnic-having. It also means that a group of eccentric patriots will race down the Sheboygan River in extravagantly customized crafts letting their ... more
Jul 2, 2014 1:43 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
An Abundance of Art Happenings: June 5 and 6
Each week thethree events discussed in the Art Preview column in the Shepherd 's print edition are winnowed from amore comprehensive list of that week's happenings. This list occasionally consists of upwardsof ten events. The decision concer.. more
Jun 1, 2014 9:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Where Art and Industry Meet (and Get Along Famously!)
“Arts/Industry: Collaboration and Revelation” celebrates the 40th anniversary of the John Michael Kohler Art Center’s Arts/Industry residency program. Each year, the program permits up to 22 artists to work up to six months in the Kohler... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:29 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
England's Jonathan Callan @ Sheboygan's JMKAC
Jonathan Callan calls Deptford, England home, a place close to where Christopher Marlowe was stabbed to death. This international artist, who claimed a Henry Moore Fellowship in Sculpture from the Winchester School of Art in 1993, traveled to.. more
Feb 25, 2010 2:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Fun with Murder
To quote Mark Twain: If truth is stranger than fiction, it is only because fiction is obl True Crime: An American Anthology ,Books more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
The Great Delusion: A Mad Inventor, Death in the Tropics...
The mirage of unlimited economic growth has become one of the pervasive ideologies of our The Great Delusion ,Books more
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Inspirations from the JMKAC and Milwaukee's Gallery Night and Day
Xenobia Bailey, an artist visiting the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, exhibits in their unique show "An American Story" that continues through the fall. Her brilliant hued crocheted tents and wall hangings, human sized and detailed with .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts