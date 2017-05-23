RSS

John Michael Kohler Art Center

lakegeneva.jpg.jpe

Day trippers have no excuse to be bored as the weather warms: Within two hours of Milwaukee are several good reasons to hit the road for a quick rendezvous that won’t flatten the wallet. more

May 23, 2017 1:45 PM Summer Guide

artpre.jpg.jpe

The Fourth of July means flag-waving, burger-grilling, firework-watching, beer-drinking and picnic-having. It also means that a group of eccentric patriots will race down the Sheboygan River in extravagantly customized crafts letting their ... more

Jul 2, 2014 1:43 AM Visual Arts

2013-08-07-13-23-46-hardy-gallery-doco.18613.widea.0.jpg.jpe

Each week thethree events discussed in the Art Preview column in the Shepherd 's print edition are winnowed from amore comprehensive list of that week's happenings. This list occasionally consists of upwardsof ten events. The decision concer.. more

Jun 1, 2014 9:47 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

“Arts/Industry: Collaboration and Revelation” celebrates the 40th anniversary of the John Michael Kohler Art Center’s Arts/Industry residency program. Each year, the program permits up to 22 artists to work up to six months in the Kohler... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:29 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10335.jpe

For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jonathan Callan calls Deptford, England home, a place close to where Christopher Marlowe was stabbed to death. This international artist, who claimed a Henry Moore Fellowship in Sculpture from the Winchester School of Art in 1993, traveled to.. more

Feb 25, 2010 2:59 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4938.jpe

To quote Mark Twain: If truth is stranger than fiction, it is only because fiction is obl True Crime: An American Anthology ,Books more

Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage4438.jpe

The mirage of unlimited economic growth has become one of the pervasive ideologies of our The Great Delusion ,Books more

Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Xenobia Bailey, an artist visiting the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, exhibits in their unique show "An American Story" that continues through the fall. Her brilliant hued crocheted tents and wall hangings, human sized and detailed with .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

