John Reimer

Off the Cuff sits down with the Shepherd Express new blogger, John Reimer, aka The Baseball Buddha. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:51 PM Off the Cuff

The reason why I started this blog was to write about myexperiences, opinions and the people I met when I was on the road experiencingAmerica and our national pastime. I metmany wonderful people that gave me insights into this game and life in .. more

Mar 18, 2015 3:50 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

In his lucidly written account of the making and legacy of a particular recording session, British music critic Richard Williams argues that Kind of Blue is one of the last century’s most influential albums. The 1959 Miles Davis LP is perha... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

