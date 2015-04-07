John Reimer
Time to Play Ball!
Off the Cuff sits down with the Shepherd Express new blogger, John Reimer, aka The Baseball Buddha. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:51 PM Eric Engelbart Off the Cuff
Mr. Willie
The reason why I started this blog was to write about myexperiences, opinions and the people I met when I was on the road experiencingAmerica and our national pastime. I metmany wonderful people that gave me insights into this game and life in .. more
Mar 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
The Blue Moment: Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue and the Remaking of Modern Music (W.W. Norton), by Richard Williams
In his lucidly written account of the making and legacy of a particular recording session, British music critic Richard Williams argues that Kind of Blue is one of the last century’s most influential albums. The 1959 Miles Davis LP is perha... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books