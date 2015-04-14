RSS

John Shimon

artreview_selfgardendusk1998.jpg.jpe

Represented by The Portrait Society Gallery in Milwaukee

The first comprehensive exhibition of their body of work, “There’s a Place: Photographs by J. Shimon & J. Lindemann,” is up through June 7 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:45 PM Visual Arts

blogimage3401.jpe

Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3311.jpe

Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers Jo Best Days ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES