RSS
John Shimon
Shimon and Lindemann’s Midwest Story
The first comprehensive exhibition of their body of work, “There’s a Place: Photographs by J. Shimon & J. Lindemann,” is up through June 7 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:45 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Unmasked and Anonymous
Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unmasked and Anonymous
Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers Jo Best Days ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!