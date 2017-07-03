RSS

John Wayne

homemovies07062017v03.jpg.jpe

The award-winning indie psycho-drama Wichita, the ’70s cop movie Brannigan and the 1970 production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters have been released on DVD or Blu-ray. more

Jul 3, 2017 11:55 AM Home Movies

highnoon2.jpg.jpe

JohnWayne famously condemned it as “un-American,” but High Noon (1952) withstoodhis approbation, earned four Oscars and endured as one of the greatest westernsever filmed. High Noon has been reissued on DVD in a visually .. more

Oct 19, 2016 5:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

artpreview_mam_a.jpg.jpe

“From Rembrandt to Parmigianino: Old Masters from Private Collections,” the Milwaukee Art Museum’s collection of rarely seen masterworks from area collectors, is on display from July 29-Oct. 23. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:12 PM Visual Arts

film_trumbo_a.jpg.jpe

Bryan Cranston is marvelous as Dalton Trumbo, perhaps the most distinguished of all the Hollywood figures to suffer under the McCarthy-era blacklist. Drawn from Bruce Alexander Cook’s biography, Trumbo maintains its subject’s heroic profile... more

Nov 24, 2015 7:02 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood_watchingthembe.jpg.jpe

James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more

May 4, 2015 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

homemovies_dreamingthequietman.jpg.jpe

John Ford: Dreaming the Quiet Man is a revealing documentary exploring the great director’s most personal film, The Quiet Man (1952), about an Irish-American (John Wayne) reclaiming his place in his ancestral home. more

Apr 17, 2015 2:30 PM Home Movies

Far superior to most “fakumentaries,” Sacrament follows the crew of an “edgy” Internet TV channel as they make a documentary on a sect that moved from the U.S. to a remote jungle. Inspired by the real-life Peoples Temple, director Ti ... more

Oct 15, 2014 5:02 PM Home Movies

Director John Ford defines The Searchers as a “psychological epic.” John Wayne plays the primary character, Ethan Edwards, in this 1956 movie as both a driven, rebellious outsider and noble, obsessed hero. more

May 21, 2013 6:44 PM Books

Howard Hawks was a remarkably versatile director who made classics in many genres, including screwball comedy (Bringing Up Baby, His Girl Friday), film noir (The Big Sleep), science fiction (The Thing) and westerns (Red River, Rio Bravo). His f.. more

Jun 27, 2011 11:51 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13230.jpe

No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formula they stuck to even after their brand of more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11579.jpe

They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7024.jpe

So Kweli has found clever ways to reconciling the two competing factions of his audience—the masses that devour slick, poppy rap, and the more vocal contingent that accepts only the intelligent, beats-and-rhymes hip-hop for which Kweli h... more

Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES