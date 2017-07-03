John Wayne
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 6, 2017
The award-winning indie psycho-drama Wichita, the ’70s cop movie Brannigan and the 1970 production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters have been released on DVD or Blu-ray. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:55 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
High Noon a Classic Western
JohnWayne famously condemned it as “un-American,” but High Noon (1952) withstoodhis approbation, earned four Oscars and endured as one of the greatest westernsever filmed. High Noon has been reissued on DVD in a visually .. more
Oct 19, 2016 5:29 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Art Museum Displays Rarely Seen ‘Old Masters from Private Collections’
“From Rembrandt to Parmigianino: Old Masters from Private Collections,” the Milwaukee Art Museum’s collection of rarely seen masterworks from area collectors, is on display from July 29-Oct. 23. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:12 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Trumbo
Bryan Cranston is marvelous as Dalton Trumbo, perhaps the most distinguished of all the Hollywood figures to suffer under the McCarthy-era blacklist. Drawn from Bruce Alexander Cook’s biography, Trumbo maintains its subject’s heroic profile... more
Nov 24, 2015 7:02 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Watching the Stars
James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more
May 4, 2015 3:10 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
'John Ford: Dreaming the Quiet Man'
John Ford: Dreaming the Quiet Man is a revealing documentary exploring the great director’s most personal film, The Quiet Man (1952), about an Irish-American (John Wayne) reclaiming his place in his ancestral home. more
Apr 17, 2015 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 15
Far superior to most “fakumentaries,” Sacrament follows the crew of an “edgy” Internet TV channel as they make a documentary on a sect that moved from the U.S. to a remote jungle. Inspired by the real-life Peoples Temple, director Ti ... more
Oct 15, 2014 5:02 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Obsessed, Rebellious and Driven
Director John Ford defines The Searchers as a “psychological epic.” John Wayne plays the primary character, Ethan Edwards, in this 1956 movie as both a driven, rebellious outsider and noble, obsessed hero. more
May 21, 2013 6:44 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Howard Hawks' Endgame
Howard Hawks was a remarkably versatile director who made classics in many genres, including screwball comedy (Bringing Up Baby, His Girl Friday), film noir (The Big Sleep), science fiction (The Thing) and westerns (Red River, Rio Bravo). His f.. more
Jun 27, 2011 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mustard Plug w/ Something To Do
No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formula they stuck to even after their brand of more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Old 97’s w/ David Wax Museum
They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Talib Kweli & Hi-Tek
So Kweli has found clever ways to reconciling the two competing factions of his audience—the masses that devour slick, poppy rap, and the more vocal contingent that accepts only the intelligent, beats-and-rhymes hip-hop for which Kweli h... more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee