Jon Gilbertson

ohwonder.jpg.jpe

Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West’s band Oh Wonder has released a new album, Ultralife. The music shows their knack for wrapping electronic pop in the allure of fragile humanity. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Album Reviews

heyviolet.jpg.jpe

Review of Hey Violet’s album From the Outside. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:00 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_europebynight.jpg.jpe

Review of the Metro Riders’ album Europe by Night: eight instrumental tracks that sound drawn from master tapes that have decayed in vaults locked and abandoned back when electronic music didn’t have so many subgenres ending in second sylla... more

May 23, 2017 2:09 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

musicgateway_samanthafish.jpg.jpe

“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more

May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Music Feature

thrillers.jpg.jpe

The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Album Reviews

laetitiasadier.jpg.jpe

On Find Me Finding You, the first full-length from Laetitia Sadier’s third real group, the Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble tries to deflect comparisons to her previous two groups, Monade and the Space Age-adoring, colorful drink-inspiring, ... more

Mar 28, 2017 1:50 PM Album Reviews

nehi.jpg.jpe

If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_ihaveatribe.jpg.jpe

We can fetishize the imperfect in art, particularly in music. Patrick O’Laoghaire certainly does on Beneath a Yellow Moon, his first long-player as I Have a Tribe: the squeak of a floorboard or the inadvertently bent last note of a bass cod... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:11 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_theparrots.jpg.jpe

On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_owen.jpg.jpe

Mike Kinsella has taken part in so many indie-music projects that a listener might perceive his discography the way a fast driver perceives the dashes down the middle of a road. Owen is both a wayside where Kinsella can rest in a singer-son... more

Aug 16, 2016 1:25 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_marquishill.jpg.jpe

Although Marquis Hill is a trumpeter, his artistic temperament puts him closer to a saxophonist like John Coltrane than to Miles Davis. The Way We Play is basically Hill’s attempt to experiment and to play standards at the same time. more

Jun 14, 2016 1:28 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_outerspaces.jpg.jpe

There isn’t a bold-lined boundary between the musician who rips all her ideas from the pages of a bygone style and the musician who writes new chapters to continue a style whose book was neither concluded nor closed. Yet Cara Beth Satalino,... more

May 24, 2016 3:32 PM Album Reviews

templealbumreview .jpg.jpe

One writer for the U.K. magazine Q tagged Matthew Hegarty, the primary force of Matthew and the Atlas, as “the British Bon Iver,” and the comparison is apt in spite of its nationalism. Like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Hegarty layers numero... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:05 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewharoula.jpg.jpe

Here the Blue River is a long way from Jewel’s wrenching change on 2003’s 0304, but it is not a long way from hinting at a bolder, and not at all pandering, Haroula Rose. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:35 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_sethbog.jpg.jpe

On his self-titled album, Seth Bogart’s expands his oeuvre by emerging from his Hunx persona (who also recorded and toured as frontman for the bubblegum-punk band Hunx and His Punx), foregrounding his real name and shifting his music closer... more

Feb 23, 2016 2:10 PM Album Reviews

ciannugent.jpg.jpe

Night Fiction is more segmented than Irish guitarist Cian Nugent’s previous releases and the album also marks his emergence as a singer-songwriter. Alas, Nugent’s vocals contribute little to the album’s rural splendor. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:42 PM Album Reviews

albumrev.jpg.jpe

The power of The Spin We’re In, the first Astropol album, radiates from a forlorn, chilled and broken heart. The band upholds a Swedish-affiliated characteristic that cannot be overstated in the popular imagination or in actuality: a talent... more

Dec 29, 2015 7:32 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewmediac.jpg.jpe

The fourth album from the Most Serene Republic, Mediac, is a disappointment mainly because the grunts of close calls and the sighs of resignation, are so audible. Once, with “The Feels,” Mediac resembles that reawakening of first-time wo... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:14 PM Album Reviews

albumpretend.jpg.jpe

On her debut full-length, Pretend, Seinabo Sey prods the limits of popular R&B. Her main collaborator is Magnus Lidehäll, who has co-written and co-produced songs for and with Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears. Although Lidehäll and... more

Oct 27, 2015 6:36 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_wand.jpg.jpe

Wand’s latest album, 1000 Days, is brief, adventurous, varied and unmistakably psychedelic. more

Sep 22, 2015 9:01 PM Album Reviews

