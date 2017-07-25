Jon Gilbertson
Oh Wonder: Ultralife (Republic/Universal)
Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West’s band Oh Wonder has released a new album, Ultralife. The music shows their knack for wrapping electronic pop in the allure of fragile humanity. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Hey Violet: From the Outside (Capitol)
Review of Hey Violet’s album From the Outside. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:00 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Metro Riders: Europe by Night (Possible Motive)
Review of the Metro Riders’ album Europe by Night: eight instrumental tracks that sound drawn from master tapes that have decayed in vaults locked and abandoned back when electronic music didn’t have so many subgenres ending in second sylla... more
May 23, 2017 2:09 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews 1 Comments
Samantha Fish Looks to the Past on Her Unorthodox Covers Album
“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more
May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Jon Gilbertson Music Feature
Thrillers: Break Free (Lights & Music Collective)
The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble: Find Me Finding You (Drag City)
On Find Me Finding You, the first full-length from Laetitia Sadier’s third real group, the Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble tries to deflect comparisons to her previous two groups, Monade and the Space Age-adoring, colorful drink-inspiring, ... more
Mar 28, 2017 1:50 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
NE-HI: Offers (Grand Jury)
If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
I Have A Tribe Beneath a Yellow Moon (Grönland)
We can fetishize the imperfect in art, particularly in music. Patrick O’Laoghaire certainly does on Beneath a Yellow Moon, his first long-player as I Have a Tribe: the squeak of a floorboard or the inadvertently bent last note of a bass cod... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:11 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
The Parrots Los Niños Sin Miedo (PIAS America)
On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Owen: The King of Whys (Polyvinyl)
Mike Kinsella has taken part in so many indie-music projects that a listener might perceive his discography the way a fast driver perceives the dashes down the middle of a road. Owen is both a wayside where Kinsella can rest in a singer-son... more
Aug 16, 2016 1:25 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Marquis Hill: The Way We Play (Concord Jazz)
Although Marquis Hill is a trumpeter, his artistic temperament puts him closer to a saxophonist like John Coltrane than to Miles Davis. The Way We Play is basically Hill’s attempt to experiment and to play standards at the same time. more
Jun 14, 2016 1:28 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Outer Spaces: A Shedding Snake (Don Giovanni Records)
There isn’t a bold-lined boundary between the musician who rips all her ideas from the pages of a bygone style and the musician who writes new chapters to continue a style whose book was neither concluded nor closed. Yet Cara Beth Satalino,... more
May 24, 2016 3:32 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Matthew and The Atlas: Temple (Communion)
One writer for the U.K. magazine Q tagged Matthew Hegarty, the primary force of Matthew and the Atlas, as “the British Bon Iver,” and the comparison is apt in spite of its nationalism. Like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Hegarty layers numero... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:05 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Haroula Rose: Here the Blue River (Thirty Tigers)
Here the Blue River is a long way from Jewel’s wrenching change on 2003’s 0304, but it is not a long way from hinting at a bolder, and not at all pandering, Haroula Rose. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:35 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Album Review: Seth Bogart (Burger Records)
On his self-titled album, Seth Bogart’s expands his oeuvre by emerging from his Hunx persona (who also recorded and toured as frontman for the bubblegum-punk band Hunx and His Punx), foregrounding his real name and shifting his music closer... more
Feb 23, 2016 2:10 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Cian Nugent: Night Fiction
Night Fiction is more segmented than Irish guitarist Cian Nugent’s previous releases and the album also marks his emergence as a singer-songwriter. Alas, Nugent’s vocals contribute little to the album’s rural splendor. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:42 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Astropol: The Spin We’re In (Ingrid)
The power of The Spin We’re In, the first Astropol album, radiates from a forlorn, chilled and broken heart. The band upholds a Swedish-affiliated characteristic that cannot be overstated in the popular imagination or in actuality: a talent... more
Dec 29, 2015 7:32 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
The Most Serene Republic: Mediac (MapleMusic)
The fourth album from the Most Serene Republic, Mediac, is a disappointment mainly because the grunts of close calls and the sighs of resignation, are so audible. Once, with “The Feels,” Mediac resembles that reawakening of first-time wo... more
Nov 17, 2015 8:14 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Seinabo Sey: Pretend (Virgin)
On her debut full-length, Pretend, Seinabo Sey prods the limits of popular R&B. Her main collaborator is Magnus Lidehäll, who has co-written and co-produced songs for and with Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears. Although Lidehäll and... more
Oct 27, 2015 6:36 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Wand: 1000 Days (Drag City)
Wand’s latest album, 1000 Days, is brief, adventurous, varied and unmistakably psychedelic. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:01 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews