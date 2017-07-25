RSS

Jon M. Gilbertson

ohwonder.jpg.jpe

Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West’s band Oh Wonder has released a new album, Ultralife. The music shows their knack for wrapping electronic pop in the allure of fragile humanity. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_marquishill.jpg.jpe

Although Marquis Hill is a trumpeter, his artistic temperament puts him closer to a saxophonist like John Coltrane than to Miles Davis. The Way We Play is basically Hill’s attempt to experiment and to play standards at the same time. more

Jun 14, 2016 1:28 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewmediac.jpg.jpe

The fourth album from the Most Serene Republic, Mediac, is a disappointment mainly because the grunts of close calls and the sighs of resignation, are so audible. Once, with “The Feels,” Mediac resembles that reawakening of first-time wo... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:14 PM Album Reviews

albumrev_thecribs.jpg.jpe

On their sixth album, For All My Sisters, The Cribs maintain their interest in 1990s alternative rock. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:20 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_sirrichardbishop.jpg.jpe

Sir Richard Bishop’s Tangier Sessions, the artist crossed from one continent to another, buying a guitar of mysterious provenance in Geneva and taking it with him to Tangier. He recorded during the relatively quiet Moroccan evenings. The li... more

Feb 24, 2015 8:55 PM Album Reviews

Whether presiding over the politicized lounge of Stereolab or singing on her own, Laetitia Sadier has been tagged as a “chanteuse.” Primarily because she and the word share French heritage. Still, the je ne sais quoi more

Oct 21, 2014 11:26 PM Album Reviews

Among actorly forays into music, The Shoe is closer in spirit to She & Him than to Dogstar, and not just because Jena Malone is much less famous than Keanu Reeves more

Jul 16, 2014 1:49 PM Album Reviews

Although Fragmented World is just over half an hour long, Split Single bandleader Jason Narducy enriches it with two kinds of experience: the kind he’s picked up working for Bob Mould, Robert Pollard and Superchunk, and the kind he’s picked... more

Jun 6, 2014 1:16 AM Album Reviews

Remote in geography and from the concerns of the outside world, the Maldives is an Islamic republic spread out over 200 islands in the Indian Ocean. The inhabitants developed their own rhythms and poetry over the centuries, yet Western rock... more

Apr 7, 2014 5:39 PM Album Reviews

During the 1990s, Cibo Matto became part of the New York City indie-rock scene, yet also—because members Yuka C. Honda and Miho Hatori sounded like the Japanese expatriates they were—stood apart from it. more

Feb 26, 2014 12:40 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES