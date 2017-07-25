Jon M. Gilbertson
Oh Wonder: Ultralife (Republic/Universal)
Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West’s band Oh Wonder has released a new album, Ultralife. The music shows their knack for wrapping electronic pop in the allure of fragile humanity. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:12 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Marquis Hill: The Way We Play (Concord Jazz)
Although Marquis Hill is a trumpeter, his artistic temperament puts him closer to a saxophonist like John Coltrane than to Miles Davis. The Way We Play is basically Hill’s attempt to experiment and to play standards at the same time. more
Jun 14, 2016 1:28 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
The Most Serene Republic: Mediac (MapleMusic)
The fourth album from the Most Serene Republic, Mediac, is a disappointment mainly because the grunts of close calls and the sighs of resignation, are so audible. Once, with “The Feels,” Mediac resembles that reawakening of first-time wo... more
Nov 17, 2015 8:14 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
The Cribs: For All My Sisters (Arts & Crafts)
On their sixth album, For All My Sisters, The Cribs maintain their interest in 1990s alternative rock. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:20 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Sir Richard Bishop: Tangier Sessions (Drag City)
Sir Richard Bishop’s Tangier Sessions, the artist crossed from one continent to another, buying a guitar of mysterious provenance in Geneva and taking it with him to Tangier. He recorded during the relatively quiet Moroccan evenings. The li... more
Feb 24, 2015 8:55 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Laetitia Sadier: Something Shines (Drag City)
Whether presiding over the politicized lounge of Stereolab or singing on her own, Laetitia Sadier has been tagged as a “chanteuse.” Primarily because she and the word share French heritage. Still, the je ne sais quoi more
Oct 21, 2014 11:26 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
The Shoe: I’m Okay (Community Records)
Among actorly forays into music, The Shoe is closer in spirit to She & Him than to Dogstar, and not just because Jena Malone is much less famous than Keanu Reeves more
Jul 16, 2014 1:49 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Split Single: Fragmented World (Inside Outside Records)
Although Fragmented World is just over half an hour long, Split Single bandleader Jason Narducy enriches it with two kinds of experience: the kind he’s picked up working for Bob Mould, Robert Pollard and Superchunk, and the kind he’s picked... more
Jun 6, 2014 1:16 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Ahmed Nasheed: Dhaalu Raa (Asasi Records)
Remote in geography and from the concerns of the outside world, the Maldives is an Islamic republic spread out over 200 islands in the Indian Ocean. The inhabitants developed their own rhythms and poetry over the centuries, yet Western rock... more
Apr 7, 2014 5:39 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Cibo Matto: Hotel Valentine (Chimera Music)
During the 1990s, Cibo Matto became part of the New York City indie-rock scene, yet also—because members Yuka C. Honda and Miho Hatori sounded like the Japanese expatriates they were—stood apart from it. more
Feb 26, 2014 12:40 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews