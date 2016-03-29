RSS

Jon Phillip

localmusic_trapperschoepp_a_bystevencohen.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee roots-rocker Trapper Schoepp tells tales of couples “on the road and on the move” on his latest record. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:12 PM Local Music

benjamins.jpg.jpe

Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more

Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Local Music

dsc_0023.jpg.jpe

By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more

Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES