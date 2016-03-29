RSS
Jon Phillip
Trapper Schoepp Tells Tales of the Road on “Rangers & Valentines
Milwaukee roots-rocker Trapper Schoepp tells tales of couples “on the road and on the move” on his latest record. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Benjamins Reunite for Pablove, Release New EP
Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more
Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Jon Phillip Sobers Up, Rocks Out in the ‘Good Land’
By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
