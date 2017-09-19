Jonny Lang
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more
Sep 19, 2017
Jonny Lang: Signs (Concord Records)
While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more
Sep 19, 2017
Jonny Lang @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Blues guitarist Jonny Lang and his crack band paid tribute to the late B.B. King Saturday night. more
May 18, 2015
This Week in Milwaukee: May 14-20
Tame Impala and Jenny Lewis swing back through town, while Kids in the Hall and the “Daily Show” writers bring the comedy. more
May 12, 2015
Experience Hendrix (3/21)
The concert event of the year is coming to Milwaukee! The 2010 Tribute Tour - Experience Hendrix is coming to the ,Sponsored Events more
Mar 21, 2010
Jonny Lang
No longer a child prodigy (he’s just a plain old prodigy now), Jonny Lang continues Turn Around ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 18, 2008
Jonny Lang
