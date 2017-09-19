RSS

Jonny Lang

stifflittlefingers.jpg.jpe

Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jonnylang.jpg.jpe

While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Album Reviews

concertreview_jonnylang.jpg.jpe

Blues guitarist Jonny Lang and his crack band paid tribute to the late B.B. King Saturday night. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_tameimpala_photobymattsav.jpg.jpe

Photo by Matt Sav

Tame Impala and Jenny Lewis swing back through town, while Kids in the Hall and the “Daily Show” writers bring the comedy. more

May 12, 2015 9:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage9143.jpe

The concert event of the year is coming to Milwaukee! The 2010 Tribute Tour - Experience Hendrix is coming to the ,Sponsored Events more

Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage3721.jpe

No longer a child prodigy (he’s just a plain old prodigy now), Jonny Lang continues Turn Around ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3685.jpe

No longer a child prodigy (he’s just a plain old prodigy now), Jonny Lang has contin Turn Around ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES