Joseph Hanreddy
Shakespearian Romance in Door County with 'Twelfth Night'
Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more
Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 22-28, 2017
Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more
Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Next Act's 'Bloomsday' Discovers the Beauty of Looking Back
Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
Revisiting a Day and a Lifetime
In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM Evan Thomas Casey A&E Feature
Human Love In Fairy Land at Door Shakespeare
Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more
Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bard Comes to Door County’s Garden at Björklunden
Door Shakespeare presents Julius Caesar, directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, June 29 through Aug. 20 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:44 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
APT’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Shines
American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more
Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Modern American Choral Masters
May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
The Funniest 'Christmas Carol' Ever?
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more
Dec 4, 2013 12:22 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
'Dialogue With Laura Gordon'
Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Ten Chimneys Again
The Milwaukee Rep has opened its season with the Midwest premiere of a Jeffrey Hatcher comedy. It’s a real pleasure to see something this new by a playwright as talented as Hatcher, even if the work is far from Hatcher’s best . . . even if it’s .. more
Sep 11, 2011 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Chapin Sisters w/ NEeMA
A timely and unexpectedly solemn cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” earned the Los Angeles folk-pop group The Chapin Sisters considerable radio play in 2005, before the band had even performed its first show, and the group’s 2008 ful more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Joseph Hanreddy Moves to UW-Milwaukee
After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff
Seven Keys and One Missed Opportunity
The Milwaukee Rep's Seven Keys To Slaughter Peak is everything one would expect it to be. Exiting Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy's final show at the Rep's helm is a solidly entertaining comedy thriller. Hanreddy, who has helped maintain the Re.. more
Mar 28, 2010 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Battle Looms Over Relaxing Nuclear Regulations
As a quiet but concerted effort is under way to weaken state laws regulating nuclear power plant construction in Wisconsin, a battle is brewing. ,News Features more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Bill Christofferson News Features 2 Comments
1956
Milwaukee’s 1956 gets better with age. After a couple of early releases steeped in c Saboteur ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee