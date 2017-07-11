RSS

Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more

Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Theater

Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more

Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Theater

In Stephen Dietz’s Bloomsday (running at Next Act Theatre, April 6-30) under the direction of Joseph Hanreddy, the audience is invited to consider what it would be like to go back in time and change an important decision. The play follows a... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:04 PM A&E Feature

Innearly 1,000 shows over a decade of reviewing theater in Wisconsin I don't everrecall seeing two different productions of the same show in consecutive months.I went in to Door Shakespeare'sproduction of A Midsummer Night's Dream this month h.. more

Jul 6, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Door Shakespeare presents Julius Caesar, directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, June 29 through Aug. 20 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more

Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Theater

May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Sponsored Content

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more

Dec 4, 2013 12:22 AM Theater

Place: Bella Caffe, Third Ward, Milwaukee Time: Early spring, 2012. Marie Kohler and Laura Gordon, friends and colleagues, are having soup after rehearsal and “talking theater." more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The Milwaukee Rep has opened its season with the Midwest premiere of a Jeffrey Hatcher comedy. It’s a real pleasure to see something this new by a playwright as talented as Hatcher, even if the work is far from Hatcher’s best . . . even if it’s .. more

Sep 11, 2011 8:01 PM Theater

A timely and unexpectedly solemn cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” earned the Los Angeles folk-pop group The Chapin Sisters considerable radio play in 2005, before the band had even performed its first show, and the group’s 2008 ful more

Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The Milwaukee Rep's Seven Keys To Slaughter Peak is everything one would expect it to be. Exiting Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy's final show at the Rep's helm is a solidly entertaining comedy thriller. Hanreddy, who has helped maintain the Re.. more

Mar 28, 2010 5:13 PM Theater

As a quiet but concerted effort is under way to weaken state laws regulating nuclear power plant construction in Wisconsin, a battle is brewing. ,News Features more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Milwaukee’s 1956 gets better with age. After a couple of early releases steeped in c Saboteur ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

