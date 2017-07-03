Joseph Mccarthy
Remembering Wisconsin's Forgotten Gay Artist, Dudley Huppler
Dudley Huppler was a 20th-century Wisconsin artist with impeccably gay credentials, including an association with Andy Warhol. Huppler’s story is retold eloquently in Robert Cozzolino’s book, Dudley Huppler: Drawings. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:07 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
Standing for Nothing
Frankly, no one who pays any attention at all to elections really needs a daily newspaper to tell him or her how to vote.But when major newspapers don’t have the courage to stand for anything in times... more
Oct 30, 2012 9:30 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Politics as Television
Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more
Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Florentine Opera's Loving 'Susannah'
Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music