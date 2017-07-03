RSS

Joseph Mccarthy

dudleyhuppler.jpg.jpe

Dudley Huppler was a 20th-century Wisconsin artist with impeccably gay credentials, including an association with Andy Warhol. Huppler’s story is retold eloquently in Robert Cozzolino’s book, Dudley Huppler: Drawings. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:07 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

-1.jpg.jpe

Frankly, no one who pays any attention at all to elections really needs a daily newspaper to tell him or her how to vote.But when major newspapers don’t have the courage to stand for anything in times... more

Oct 30, 2012 9:30 PM Taking Liberties

biden_v._ryan_1_s640x417.jpg.jpe

Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more

Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage18086.jpe

Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES