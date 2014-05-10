Joseph Zilber
Hitchcock’s Partner in Suspense
One of my favorite horror films, JacquesTourneur’s Night of the Demon , alwaysreminded me of Alfred Hitchcock—had the master of suspense turned to occultthemes. Little wonder. Turns out the screenplay for Night of the Demon was co.. more
May 10, 2014 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: The Raw Milk Question
Many people thought the question of raw milk was put to rest when pasteurization took hold in the late 19th century. School textbooks explained that the pasteurization process killed harmful bacteria that made people ill, and the world beca... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Joseph Zilber, Developer and Philanthropist, Dies at 92
Mar 19, 2010 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
.357 String Band’s Punk-Rock Hootenannies
The .357 String Band has come a long way from playing on street corners and basement shows Ghost Town ,Local Music more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music