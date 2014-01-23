RSS

Josh Fox

 FilmmakerJosh Fox takes fracking personally. Shale gas drilling has surrounded themodest, rustic house in the Pennsylvania woods he inherited from immigrant parents.He might be forced off the land by a process that involves inje.. more

Jan 23, 2014 6:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

The subject for filmmaker Josh Fox’s documentary, Gasland (out on DVD), came to his doorstep couched in an offer he almost couldn’t refuse. Fox, who lives in the house his parents built in an idyllic Pennsylvania woods, was offered $100,000 to l.. more

Dec 13, 2010 5:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

12663723234b7b4ee3c339b.jpg.jpe

Without a doubt the most influential of the early rock ’n’ roll figures and the man most responsible for popularizing the genre’s signature guitar sound and 4/4 beat, Chuck Berry penned hits that created the template for The Beatles, The more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage6168.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks play their final home game of the season tonight, facing off against the Orlando Magic.,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES