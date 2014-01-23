Josh Fox
Fracking the Earth
FilmmakerJosh Fox takes fracking personally. Shale gas drilling has surrounded themodest, rustic house in the Pennsylvania woods he inherited from immigrant parents.He might be forced off the land by a process that involves inje.. more
Jan 23, 2014 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gasland, USA
The subject for filmmaker Josh Fox’s documentary, Gasland (out on DVD), came to his doorstep couched in an offer he almost couldn’t refuse. Fox, who lives in the house his parents built in an idyllic Pennsylvania woods, was offered $100,000 to l.. more
Dec 13, 2010 5:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee
Without a doubt the most influential of the early rock ’n’ roll figures and the man most responsible for popularizing the genre’s signature guitar sound and 4/4 beat, Chuck Berry penned hits that created the template for The Beatles, The more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Bucks vs. Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks play their final home game of the season tonight, facing off against the Orlando Magic.,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee