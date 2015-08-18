Josh Turner
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 20-26
Mexican Fiesta and Lebowski Fest anchor a big weekend of Downtown events, while the Gin Blossoms play the Milwaukee County Zoo, of all places. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Josh Turner
Deep-voiced singer Josh Turner is the typical southern boy, sprouted from South Carolina and meshed into country music. With a certain happy-go-lucky, romantic vibe that sets his music apart from more macho country musicians, Turner enhance... more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Get Folked
Many people from generations young or yet unborn at the time of the documentary Pete Seeger: Live inAustralia 1963 might find his music a bit drowsy. Dressed in a quasi-proletarian gnarly cable sweater and dockside shoes, Seeger comes across as a.. more
Apr 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Josh Turner
Two mainstays of any state fair’s entertainment line-up are Christian m American Teen ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee