Joshua Miller

liarstrial.jpg.jpe

Photo by Aaron Larry

In the past few years outlaw country has made a major comeback, with artists like Chris Stapleton taking cues from country greats in making music that goes against the grain. In addition, many music,Local Music more

Feb 23, 2016 3:11 PM Local Music

localmusic.jpg.jpe

“Life is one big transition,” Willie Stargell once said. Songwriter Zach Pietrini understands that better than most. Last summer Pietrini and his band the Broken Bones released their third album, Death and His Many Faces, an album filled... more

Apr 8, 2014 11:35 PM Local Music

blitz.jpg.jpe

Some bands switch labels to march up the ladder and expand their reach, while others do so seeking reinvention. For the eclectic Portland country/folk outfit Blitzen Trapper, their longtime record deal with Sub Pop—which released four of th... more

Oct 2, 2013 12:52 AM Music Feature

oxygen.jpg.jpe

When it came to writing the follow-up to their DIY album Take the Kids Off Broadway, Sam France and Jonathan Rado of the California band Foxygen didn’t have to search too long to find inspiration. The duo experienced a fury of creativity lo... more

Jul 24, 2013 1:10 AM Music Feature

buffalogos.jpg.jpe

As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more

Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Local Music

belleweather.jpg.jpe

It’s no mystery that most bands face challenges on a daily basis, from where to play to the creation of set lists to what items they can afford. More so than most bands, though, Milwaukee’s The Belle Weather seek out challenges more

Jul 9, 2013 11:08 PM Local Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Growing up as a member of the Tuareg people in western Africa, Omara “Bombino” Moctar realized that his home was often not a permanent one. Instead, he found a sense of home in being on the move, traversing the more

Jun 5, 2013 4:36 PM Music Feature

lucero.jpg.jpe

When guitarist Brian Venable of the Memphis band Lucero visits Milwaukee or Wisconsin to play a show or see friends, he’s always fascinated by the many historic and unique buildings dotting almost every corner, including more

Apr 23, 2013 10:01 PM Music Feature

localmusic.jpg.jpe

It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more

Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Local Music

music_vaccines.jpg.jpe

“When you’re 24 and young and bored and don't know who you are no more, there’s no hope, and it’s time to come of age.”These words, which appear in English rock band The Vaccines’ song “No Hope,” offer a candid look at a common strugg... more

Feb 5, 2013 9:30 PM Music Feature

govtmule_credit_jacobblickenstaff_2_lr.jpg.jpe

Warren Haynes describes Gov’t Mule’s genre-spanning 10th album as the start of a new chapter. more

May 23, 2017 2:42 PM Music Feature

brianwilson2017.jpg.jpe

Brian Wilson looks back at the origins of the Beach Boys’ greatest album, Pet Sounds, and discusses his upcoming concert in Milwaukee and his plans for the future. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:51 PM Music Feature

shootdownthemoon.jpg.jpe

Even when it channels angst, a sense of peace carries through the Milwaukee band’s latest LP. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:03 PM Local Music

musicgateway_amoslee_bymichaellavine.jpg.jpe

Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Music Feature

localmusic_deadhorses.jpg.jpe

Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Local Music 1 Comments

musicgateway_carseatheadrest.jpg.jpe

Will Toledo says that everything fell into place for his band Car Seat Headrest’s breakout album Teens of Denial. more

Jul 12, 2016 4:32 PM Music Feature

charlesbradley.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Shaw

Since his late-career breakthrough, singer Charles Bradley has seized the opportunity to spread his uplifting worldview. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:58 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_tmbg_b.jpg.jpe

The long-running alternative duo They Might Be Giants mined three albums worth of material out of their recent Dial-A-Song experiment. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:21 PM Music Feature

localmusic_rainydaycrush_(bykatybeckatpaperwingsartisticportraiture).jpg.jpe

More than a decade after their premature breakup, the Kenosha-based pop-rock band Rainy Day Crush is back with a new EP. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:57 PM Local Music

music.jpg.jpe

Mary J. Blige guitarist Shonn Hinton assembled a lineup of ace Milwaukee players for his new band. more

Dec 29, 2015 9:31 PM Music Feature

tapebenders.jpg.jpe

Tapebenders drew on their backgrounds as recording engineers for their latest album, Set Your Life on Fire. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:44 PM Local Music

belleweather.jpg.jpe

The Belle Weather, FB

After a nerve condition forced their drummer to quit the band, The Belle Weather are trying to keep their energy up as a duo. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:16 PM Local Music

localmusic_mikekrol_(bybrianguido).jpg.jpe

Photo by Brian Guido

Mike Krol describes the garage rock on his debut for Merge Records as “really raw and very spur of the moment.” more

Sep 1, 2015 7:40 PM Local Music

localmusic_wooldridgebrothers.jpg.jpe

The Wooldridge Brothers don’t get together as often as they used to, so when they do, they make it count. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:50 PM Local Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Zach Pietrini opens a new chapter with his latest EP, Highways and Heartache. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:42 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_mymorningjacket_bydannyclinch_.jpg.jpe

Photo by Danny Clinch

My Morning Jacket leader Jim James explains how Bob Dylan inspired the group’s latest album and why another is coming soon. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:30 PM Music Feature

specialpreview_nerdist.jpg.jpe

Comedian, podcaster and TV personality Chris Hardwick spoke with the Shepherd ahead of his tour stop at the Pabst Theater. more

May 5, 2015 10:22 PM A&E Feature

musicgateway_elejandroescovedo_bytoddwolfson.jpg.jpe

Photo by Todd Wolfson

Alejandro Escovedo returns to Milwaukee ahead of a new album with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Music Feature

musicpreview_swamijohnreis.jpg.jpe

Backed by Minneapolis rockers The Blind Shake, Rocket From The Crypt’s John Reis updated classic surf rock on his new album. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:59 PM Local Music 2 Comments

