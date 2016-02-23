Joshua Miller
Liar's Trial Create Their Own Brand of Outlaw Country
In the past few years outlaw country has made a major comeback, with artists like Chris Stapleton taking cues from country greats in making music that goes against the grain. In addition, many music,Local Music more
Feb 23, 2016 3:11 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
After Transition, a New Beginning for Zach Pietrini and the Broken Bones
“Life is one big transition,” Willie Stargell once said. Songwriter Zach Pietrini understands that better than most. Last summer Pietrini and his band the Broken Bones released their third album, Death and His Many Faces, an album filled... more
Apr 8, 2014 11:35 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Songs Come Easy for Blitzen Trapper
Some bands switch labels to march up the ladder and expand their reach, while others do so seeking reinvention. For the eclectic Portland country/folk outfit Blitzen Trapper, their longtime record deal with Sub Pop—which released four of th... more
Oct 2, 2013 12:52 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Foxygen: Reverent Oddballs
When it came to writing the follow-up to their DIY album Take the Kids Off Broadway, Sam France and Jonathan Rado of the California band Foxygen didn’t have to search too long to find inspiration. The duo experienced a fury of creativity lo... more
Jul 24, 2013 1:10 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Buffalo Gospel Find Hope and Strength on Debut
As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more
Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Belle Weather Take a Chance
It’s no mystery that most bands face challenges on a daily basis, from where to play to the creation of set lists to what items they can afford. More so than most bands, though, Milwaukee’s The Belle Weather seek out challenges more
Jul 9, 2013 11:08 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Bombino: Journeys of a Global Nomad
Growing up as a member of the Tuareg people in western Africa, Omara “Bombino” Moctar realized that his home was often not a permanent one. Instead, he found a sense of home in being on the move, traversing the more
Jun 5, 2013 4:36 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Lucero Embrace Memphis
When guitarist Brian Venable of the Memphis band Lucero visits Milwaukee or Wisconsin to play a show or see friends, he’s always fascinated by the many historic and unique buildings dotting almost every corner, including more
Apr 23, 2013 10:01 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Calliope’s Retro-Groove Circus
It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more
Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Vaccines Discover Their Identity
“When you’re 24 and young and bored and don't know who you are no more, there’s no hope, and it’s time to come of age.”These words, which appear in English rock band The Vaccines’ song “No Hope,” offer a candid look at a common strugg... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:30 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Gov't Mule Shake Things Up
Warren Haynes describes Gov’t Mule’s genre-spanning 10th album as the start of a new chapter. more
May 23, 2017 2:42 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Brian Wilson Revisits 'Pet Sounds' for One of the Final Times
Brian Wilson looks back at the origins of the Beach Boys’ greatest album, Pet Sounds, and discusses his upcoming concert in Milwaukee and his plans for the future. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:51 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Shoot Down the Moon Strive For Serenity on 'Forever Sedated'
Even when it channels angst, a sense of peace carries through the Milwaukee band’s latest LP. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:03 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Dead Horses Look to the Skies on ‘Cartoon Moon’
Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Joshua Miller Local Music 1 Comments
Car Seat Headrest Turns Up the Volume
Will Toledo says that everything fell into place for his band Car Seat Headrest’s breakout album Teens of Denial. more
Jul 12, 2016 4:32 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Charles Bradley Wants to Change the World for the Better
Since his late-career breakthrough, singer Charles Bradley has seized the opportunity to spread his uplifting worldview. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:58 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
1-800-They Might Be Giants
The long-running alternative duo They Might Be Giants mined three albums worth of material out of their recent Dial-A-Song experiment. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:21 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
The Return of Rainy Day Crush
More than a decade after their premature breakup, the Kenosha-based pop-rock band Rainy Day Crush is back with a new EP. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:57 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Shonn Hinton & Shotgun keep it local
Mary J. Blige guitarist Shonn Hinton assembled a lineup of ace Milwaukee players for his new band. more
Dec 29, 2015 9:31 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Tapebenders Heat Up with New Album
Tapebenders drew on their backgrounds as recording engineers for their latest album, Set Your Life on Fire. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:44 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Belle Weather Find a Leaner New Identity
After a nerve condition forced their drummer to quit the band, The Belle Weather are trying to keep their energy up as a duo. more
Nov 10, 2015 4:16 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Mike Krol Embraces Mistakes on His Debut for Merge Records
Mike Krol describes the garage rock on his debut for Merge Records as “really raw and very spur of the moment.” more
Sep 1, 2015 7:40 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Wooldridge Brothers Double Up
The Wooldridge Brothers don’t get together as often as they used to, so when they do, they make it count. more
Aug 4, 2015 7:50 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Zach Pietrini Drops the Broken Bones, Finds Relative Stability
Zach Pietrini opens a new chapter with his latest EP, Highways and Heartache. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:42 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
My Morning Jacket Return, Wiser Than Ever
My Morning Jacket leader Jim James explains how Bob Dylan inspired the group’s latest album and why another is coming soon. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:30 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Chris Hardwick: Pop Culture Maverick
Comedian, podcaster and TV personality Chris Hardwick spoke with the Shepherd ahead of his tour stop at the Pabst Theater. more
May 5, 2015 10:22 PM Joshua Miller A&E Feature
Alejandro Escovedo Shakes Things Up Again
Alejandro Escovedo returns to Milwaukee ahead of a new album with R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Swami John Reis and The Blind Shake Create Modern Surf
Backed by Minneapolis rockers The Blind Shake, Rocket From The Crypt’s John Reis updated classic surf rock on his new album. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:59 PM Joshua Miller Local Music 2 Comments