Juicy J
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23, 2017
St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more
Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
For Juicy J, The Hustle Continues
After several fallow years, Juicy J enjoyed a banner 2013. The venerable Three 6 Mafia rapper’s third solo album Stay Trippy was a critical and commercial hit, yielding more
Mar 25, 2014 10:45 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Coming Soon to Milwaukee: Schoolboy Q, Juicy J and Big Sean
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, I highlighted 2 Chainz and Pusha T's Feb. 8 concert at the Rave as one of my winter concert picks in part on the grounds that it was the only major rap show of the year announced so far. Funny how quickly .. more
Jan 30, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wiz Khalifa: Life Beyond Rolling Papers
Wiz Khalifa seems all too aware that music has long had its share of one-hit wonders, and that hip-hop fans in particular are always looking for the next big thing. That’s part of the reason why his highly anticipated second... more
Oct 22, 2012 11:07 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Greater Milwaukee Auto Show
The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show parks at the U.S. Cellular Arena this week through Sunday, offering a glimpse at the latest pre-production models, including the Corvette Stingray, the 2011 Lincoln MKX, the 2011 Fort Mustang V6 more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee