The Jungle Book

 The Missoula Children’s Theatre has a reasonably long history of doing kid’s shows on the road. Rather than touring with children for the performances, the group auditions from local talent that comes to audition. Kids get a chance to act with.. more

Feb 28, 2012 6:14 PM Theater

Rudyard Kipling’s original Jungle Book is over 115 years old. The classic collection of tales has inspired numerous film and stage adaptations over the years. Recent notable adaptations have included an art rock adaptation, a dance theatre pie.. more

Dec 25, 2010 8:58 PM Theater

After a start playing saxophone for Lenny Kravitz, then fronting the ’90s acid-jazz ensemble The Greyboy Allstars, Karl Denson hit jam-band gold with his eclectic, accessible ensemble Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. This is jazz-funk at its mo... more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After 21 years of Gallery Nights, many of us gravitate toward a favorite gallery, eatery or city street to stroll for the evening. This spring, April 17-18, several familiar standards say goodbye or reappear in new locations. On Friday, Ap... more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

