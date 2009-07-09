Juried
Interview: David Lenz @ The National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.
A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Indoors in Spring Green: A look at the Touchstone
When I was offered the opportunity to be given a private tour of the American Players Theatre’s new indoor studio space, I leapt at the opportunity. For the past five years or so, I’ve been going to the APT for some of the best professional ou.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jim Gaffigan (12/30) & (12/31)
Jim Gaffigan will perform LIVE at the Pabston Tuesday, December 30 at 7 pm and Wednesday, ,Sponsored Events more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
YES (11/29)
YES will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSaturday, November 29 at 8 pm. The Shepherd ,Sponsored Events more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content