RSS

Justin Long

Adapted from James Dashner’s 2007 novel, this is the first of a young adult science-fiction trilogy. Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) awakens aboard a freight elevator that arrives at a clearing known as the Glade, located at the center of an enormou... more

Sep 17, 2014 5:25 PM Film Clips

Will Eisner is ranked with the eminent stylists of 20th century comics. The comic industry’s annual awards are called the Eisners in his honor. His most influential cartoon may have been a post-World War II series called The Spirit, a dark story .. more

Apr 14, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES