RSS

Justin Timberlake

ignitebychristalwagner.jpg.jpe

Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the annual citywide hip-hop dance showcase produced by Danceworks DanceLAB, provided dance entertainment in which equality in race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation was a joyous given. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:23 AM Dance

klassik the neptunes jazz.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik has enjoyed solid recognition over th,Music Feature more

Jun 9, 2014 2:59 PM Music Feature

After being cheated in an online poker game, Princeton undergrad Richie Furst (Justin Timberlake) heads for Costa Rica to confront computer gambling kingpin, Ivan Block (Ben Affleck). The entrepreneur offers Richie a choice—take back his mo... more

Oct 3, 2013 12:31 AM Film Clips

blogimage3818.jpe

Here's another fun (or, depending on your predisposition, depressing) exercise that illustrates the dire state of the music industry: Make a list of the best selling artists of the decade. If your list read anything like mine, it would probably in.. more

Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3818.jpe

Peterson said she had an inkling of the difficulties facing Ugandan grandmothers prior to What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.e ,News Features more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES