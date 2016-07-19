Kate Moss
Film Clips 7.21
Though a tad older and a smidge wider, Edina and Patsy (Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley) are still perpetually drunk and apt to make fools of themselves—themes that make for much of the plot and the humor in Absolutely Fabulous: The Mov... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:23 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Elaine Erickson Demystifies the "Manifestations" Exhibition
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes the three-dimensional exhibition "Manifestations" on August 31. This exceptional show curated by Elaine Erickson at her gallery in the Marshall Building on East Buffalo Street in the Historic Third Ward features .. more
Aug 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Traditional Values
In October, Pentecostal preacher Thomas Weeks told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution thath Atlanta Journal-Constitution ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE