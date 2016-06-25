RSS

Kate Sarner

ganymede midsummer.jpg.jpe

Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more

Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Theater

theaterpre.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s new all-female theater company, Ganymede, debuts with Romeo and Juliet. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:16 PM Theater

blogimage12898.jpe

If John Coltrane is the leading voice in jazz, then John McLaughlin is part of a large chorus of musicians singing his praises through emulation and homage. But the English-born jazz-fusion guitarist, who leapt on to the scene in the 1970s ... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES