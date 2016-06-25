RSS
Kate Sarner
Ganymede's Casually Dreamy Midsummer Night
Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more
Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s New All-Women Theater Troupe The Ganymede Ensemble’s inaugural ‘Romeo and Juliet’
Milwaukee’s new all-female theater company, Ganymede, debuts with Romeo and Juliet. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
John McLaughlin Honors Coltrane’s Music and Spirituality
If John Coltrane is the leading voice in jazz, then John McLaughlin is part of a large chorus of musicians singing his praises through emulation and homage. But the English-born jazz-fusion guitarist, who leapt on to the scene in the 1970s ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
