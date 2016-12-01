Katharine Hepburn
‘I Loved Her in the Movies’
RobertWagner loved his work—how couldn’t he? According to his memoir of moviegoingand moviemaking, I Loved Her in the Movies , he practically lived in movietheaters as a boy before he commenced a career that included roles i.. more
Dec 1, 2016 8:42 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Kiss the Blood off my Hands
Oneof the pleasures of Kiss the Blood Off My Hands: On Classic Film Noir (published by University of Minnesota Press) is Philippa Gates’ essay, “TheFemale Detective in Film Noir.” The Canadian film studies professor sets out torevise assump.. more
Nov 25, 2014 1:21 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Movie Theaters
Remember the days when neighborhood movie houses were an integral part of many residential areas of the city? These mostly small theaters boasted a single screen and double features and attracted big crowds almost every more
Nov 6, 2012 2:08 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
Pat McCurdy
Logging about two dozen shows a month as a staple of pretty much every southeastern Wisconsin outdoor festival lineup and clubs throughout the Midwest, Pat McCurdy is one of Milwaukee’s most prolific performers. Riffing on the more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Midwest Metalfest
The third annual Midwest Metalfest docks at the Rave for three nights of crushingly heavy riffs and from-the-grave imagery. Among the army of noisemakers playing this weekend are Common Grave, Face of Ruin, Call the Paramedics, Putrid more
May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee