Kaylee Crossfire
Milwaukee's Female Takeover Puts Women on the Same Side
Rapper Kaylee Crossfire says the Female Takeover Showcase pushes back against a culture that tries to divide woman artists. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Kaylee Crossfire, KDS, LeanBeatz, Ralphael
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Jul 20, 2017 2:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Frank Lloyd Wright for the 21st Century
With his flowing cape, parson’s hat and mane of white hair, not to mention his thunderous denunciations of philistines wherever he found them (and he saw them everywhere), Frank Lloyd Wright sometimes resembled a 19th-century evangelist mor... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Around MKE