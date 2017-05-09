Keith Schubert
Passing the Baton to Milwaukee Youth
Interview with Sharlen Moore, co-founder and executive director of Milwaukee’s youth organization, Urban Underground. more
May 9, 2017 3:29 PM Keith Schubert Off the Cuff
Filling the Needs of Forgotten Youth
Off the Cuff interviews Brad Schlaikowski, who, with his husband, Nick, opened Courage MKE in 2015. This organization strives to address the devastating problem of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness Milwaukee by raising funds to open a shelter on th... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:09 PM Keith Schubert Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Democratic Socialists Capitalize on Trump Presidency
Ai Csuka, co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), states, “As much as I would’ve loved a Clinton or Sanders presidency, I think if that would have happened, people would have stayed complacent about the issues that have been fac... more
Mar 14, 2017 4:52 PM Keith Schubert News Features 3 Comments
Team Certified Reaches Beyond the Ring
Off the Cuff interviews boxing coach Ernie Haines who founded Team Certified out of the King Center to teach self-defense, teamwork and other important life lessons to young people. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM Keith Schubert Off the Cuff 1 Comments