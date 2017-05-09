RSS

Keith Schubert

sharlenmoore.jpg.jpe

Interview with Sharlen Moore, co-founder and executive director of Milwaukee’s youth organization, Urban Underground. more

May 9, 2017 3:29 PM Off the Cuff

bradnickschlaikowski.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Brad Schlaikowski, who, with his husband, Nick, opened Courage MKE in 2015. This organization strives to address the devastating problem of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness Milwaukee by raising funds to open a shelter on th... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:09 PM Off the Cuff

aegateway_greatexpectations.jpg.jpe

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

demsocialistsmil.jpg.jpe

Ai Csuka, co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), states, “As much as I would’ve loved a Clinton or Sanders presidency, I think if that would have happened, people would have stayed complacent about the issues that have been fac... more

Mar 14, 2017 4:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

otc_erniehaines_a.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews boxing coach Ernie Haines who founded Team Certified out of the King Center to teach self-defense, teamwork and other important life lessons to young people. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:00 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES