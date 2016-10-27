Kelly\'S Bleachers
Head to These Bars for Halloween
TheBrick Pub and Grill DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more
Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Brew City Booze
Head to These Bars for Halloween
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Game On! Top Milwaukee Bars to Watch Packers Games
Packers season is off to a great start, and nothing isbetter than getting together with some buddies and heading to a great bar tocheer them on. Here's a short list (by no means comprehensive) of some of myfavorite spots to catch a Packers game.. more
Sep 16, 2015 9:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Holiday Wizardry in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Topping Brought The Beatles
Saturday, Sept. 4, is the 46th anniversary of the day The Beatles performed their one and only show for Milwaukee. The Fab Four made it to our city because of Nick Topping, a local activist and promoter, who brought them here during their 2... more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 3 Comments