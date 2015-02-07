RSS

Kelsey Kaufmann

onmusic_outside.jpg.jpe

Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM On Music

tumblr_mes64qjkan1r3af9zo1_1280.jpg.jpe

Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more

Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Local Music

blogimage11219.jpe

Milwaukee’s annual LGBT celebration PrideFest places an emphasis on music and entertainment over parades and politics, booking entertainment lineups to rival those of any pride event in the country. Tonight the weekend-long festival comes more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES