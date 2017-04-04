Kenilworth Open Studios
Art Marries Technology at UWM’s Peck School
The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Kenilworth Open Studios Features Classical Guitarists
There will bemuch to see during the eagerly anticipated Kenilworth Open Studios (KOS) onSaturday, April 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Faculty, graduate students andundergrads from various veins of the visual arts will delight the eyes with the.. more
Mar 28, 2016 3:41 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: April 16-22
This week David Simon of “The Wire” speaks out, the WAMIs celebrate Wisconsin music and the Blue Man Group does its thing. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kenilworth Open Studios
On Saturday, April 18, Prospect Avenue’s Kenilworth Building will open its doors to the public for its annual family friendly, interactive show-and-tell event, Kenilworth Open Studios. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:01 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
Sewings for Seafarers in ‘Haul Away Home’
In “Haul Away Home,” at Gallery 2622 from April 3-30, Milwaukee artist Maggie Sasso continues her celebration of the relics of maritime culture with hand-sewn replicas of life preservers, oars, buoys, signal flares and other seafaring st... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:47 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Forging Wisconsin’s First Fiber Arts Trail in Cedarburg
March 21-22 (noon-4 p.m.), the Cedarburg Spur Fiber Arts Trail hosts its Grand Opening weekend event with the theme “Postcards from the Trail.” A 15-stop, self-guided tour mixes together the commercial, historical and artistic aspects of... more
Mar 17, 2015 7:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Rock the Green Canceled for the Second Year in a Row
Milwaukee's troubled Rock the Green festival has been canceled again, organizers announced yesterday. The environmentally conscious music festival had promised to return on Sept. 13, 2014 after canceling last year when it lost its primary sponsor,.. more
Aug 23, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MIAD Seniors Bid Farewell with Exhibition
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s seniors are about to be set loose into a harsh world. Arts budgets have endured a slashing worthy of a cheap horror film and, generally, the arts seem to be viewed as a pleasant, albeit dispensable, d... more
Apr 15, 2014 12:57 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Bob Mould w/ Brandi Shearer
Bob Mould was one of the most influential figures of ’80s underground rock, thanks to his unabashedly melodic songwriting and guitar work with the seminal punk group H%uFFFDsker D%uFFFD, which helped lay the foundation for alternative rock’... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee