Kenilworth Studio 508
Heartfelt Performance of a Fascinating Life in Theatre Gigante's 'I Am My Own Wife'
Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lady Macbeth with a Smartphone
UWM Theatre’s production of Macbeth came and went in a single weekend at Kenilworth Studio 508. Set in an ambiguous contemporary age, Shakespeare’s tragedy was immersed in leather and denim. On,Theater more
Oct 26, 2015 11:57 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante Stages a Three-Part Monologue Early Next Month
The three characters are named A, B and C. Each one of them delivers a monologue in rhyme. Each one tells a story that fits in with the other two. Playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus has all the indicators of a really tightly-woven piece that tells .. more
Apr 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
I Hear a Musical Hybrid
Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more
May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Steve Spice Theater
Reconstructing a Shakespeare Classic
Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more
May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Gint’ in Appalachia
The legend of Peer Gynt is an exhaustive, fantastical one. A ragged man becomes highly successful only to find his fortunes turn over the course of many, many years. It’s a long and winding journey based in Norwegian folklore. Many years af... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Electra’s Deathless Tragedy
This month, Milwaukee theater veterans Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson stage an adaptation of the ancient Greek legend of Electra in their Theatre Gigante production. It's a tale of revenge that has echoed throughout more
May 15, 2013 12:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Catastrophic Good Fortune
The fantasy of winning the lottery is so universal that it's easy to overlook as a subject for serious drama. Any attempt at exploring sudden, catastrophic wealth runs the risk of cliché. Hungarian playwright György Spiró more
Feb 13, 2013 5:29 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante’s Moving Target of Perfection
Dreaming about something and living it are two completely different things. The fact that this premise has become a cliché is very telling about contemporary culture. Perfection is a moving target and we never seem satisfied. It's a deep-ro... more
Feb 6, 2013 12:02 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
Once again Downtown Milwaukee’s four-day Bastille Days celebration commences with the “Storm the Bastille” 5K run/ walk, and once again the health benefits of all that exercise will be summarily undone for many by copious consumption of more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee