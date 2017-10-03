RSS

Kenilworth Studio 508

Photo credit: Theatre Gigante

Kenilworth 508 Theatre hosts Theatre Gigante's presentation of I Am My Own Wife, through Oct. 7. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:06 PM Theater

Photo by Lisa Fadden

UW-Milwaukee Theatre crafted a shadowy, one-weekend-only, contemporary production of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Macbeth. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:34 PM Theater

psoacal.uwm.edu

UWM Theatre’s production of Macbeth came and went in a single weekend at Kenilworth Studio 508. Set in an ambiguous contemporary age, Shakespeare’s tragedy was immersed in leather and denim. On,Theater more

Oct 26, 2015 11:57 AM Theater

Theatre Gigante / Facebook

The three characters are named A, B and C. Each one of them delivers a monologue in rhyme. Each one tells a story that fits in with the other two. Playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus has all the indicators of a really tightly-woven piece that tells .. more

Apr 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Written especially for the Skylight Music Theatre and directed by the composer Daron Hagen, I Hear America Singing arrives as something of a mixed bag. It’s described as a hybrid of musical and opera, and purports to be a reinvention of tra... more

May 14, 2014 4:44 PM Theater

Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more

May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Theater

The legend of Peer Gynt is an exhaustive, fantastical one. A ragged man becomes highly successful only to find his fortunes turn over the course of many, many years. It’s a long and winding journey based in Norwegian folklore. Many years af... more

Nov 27, 2013 1:34 AM Theater

This month, Milwaukee theater veterans Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson stage an adaptation of the ancient Greek legend of Electra in their Theatre Gigante production. It's a tale of revenge that has echoed throughout more

May 15, 2013 12:35 AM Theater

The fantasy of winning the lottery is so universal that it's easy to overlook as a subject for serious drama. Any attempt at exploring sudden, catastrophic wealth runs the risk of cliché. Hungarian playwright György Spiró more

Feb 13, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

Dreaming about something and living it are two completely different things. The fact that this premise has become a cliché is very telling about contemporary culture. Perfection is a moving target and we never seem satisfied. It's a deep-ro... more

Feb 6, 2013 12:02 AM Theater

