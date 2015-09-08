Kensington Square
Shorewood "En Plein Air"
By some cruel perversity ofnature, Wisconsin was gifted with an abundance of natural beauty and cursedwith an ever-expanding winter. The season for painting en plein air (French for “in the open air”) is soon tocome to a close. But befo.. more
Sep 8, 2015 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Plein Air Shorewood: Kensington Square Block Party
After two days of open-air painting, artists and community members alike will be ready to cut loose at the Kensington Square Block Party. The businesses of Kensington Square and the Plein Air Committee joined more
Sep 12, 2013 6:02 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Visual Arts
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection. more
Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee