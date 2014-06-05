Kern Center
The U.S. Takes on France at Milwaukee's World Futsal Fest
As the World Cup swings into gear in Brazil, Milwaukee willplay host to another kind of futbol. The World Futsal Fest is being held at theMilwaukee School of Engineering’s Kern Center, from June 12-14. Futsal, a closecousin of soccer, is played.. more
Jun 5, 2014 4:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
New at this Year's Rockabilly Chili Contest: Chili Pepper Races
WMSE's ever-growing Rockabilly Chili fundraiser will return to the Kern Center for a 12th year on Sunday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it's planned some considerable expansions. To reduce crowding, this year the competition, which features .. more
Jan 7, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Empty Bowls
Milwaukee Empty Bowls may have changed its location, but the annual fundraiser’s message and mission remain the same: to heighten awareness for hunger-related issues and raise funds for worthy community organizations committed to fighting t... more
Oct 3, 2013 12:29 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Hot Tuna
Formed as a side project of Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna is the 1970s music lovechild of Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen, the two founding and current members. The band opened for Jefferson Airplane, playing their covers along more
Apr 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buckwheat Zydeco
Perhaps the most popular modern accordionist outside of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Stanley Dural Jr., better known as Buckwheat Zydeco, returns to Milwaukee to give the city an early taste of Mardi Gras. The Louisiana Creole blues master more
Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee