Kerry Hart Bieneman
Nashville in Elm Grove
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From .. more
Sep 10, 2015 8:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Cast of Hundreds and a Plethora of Puppets
An angry child throws a tantrum and demolishes his room. Magically, his broken possessions come to life and castigate him for the way he’s treated them. He flees to the back yard where the trees, insects and small more
Feb 12, 2014 1:30 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Classical Music Calendar
414-481-8801 www.belcanto.org The World Beloved: A BluegrassMass O de Sangre ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide