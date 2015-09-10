Kerry Hart Bieneman

RSS

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From .. more

Sep 10, 2015 8:55 PM Theater

An angry child throws a tantrum and demolishes his room. Magically, his broken possessions come to life and castigate him for the way he’s treated them. He flees to the back yard where the trees, insects and small more

Feb 12, 2014 1:30 AM A&E Feature

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

