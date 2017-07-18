RSS

Kettle Moraine State Forest

sardarabad.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Musaik’s Philomusica Quartet performs al fresco at SummerStage in Delafield, the Sadarabad Dancers perform at Armenian Fest, If/Then is performed by Greendale Community Theatre in Henry Ross Auditorium of Greendale High School, an... more

Jul 18, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

offthecuff_rushingwaters_courtesyofrushingwaters.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin ranks first in the Midwest for aquaculture and is home to more than 2,400 fish farms. The largest trout fish farm is the 80-acre Rushing Waters Fisheries. Tucked into the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Rushing Waters has been raisin... more

Mar 24, 2015 8:24 PM Off the Cuff

ae.jpg.jpe

In the magic of the woods, there is a whisper of the wind through the tree leaves above and the feel of soft pine needles below your feet. There is the chirp "hello" from the various birds, the inquiring buzz of many an insect more

Jun 10, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

Ira B. Nadel isn’t entirely fond of the subject of his latest biography. Previously, Nadel explored the lives of such estimable cultural figures as Leonard Cohen, David Mamet and Ezra Pound. But in Leon Uris: Life of a Best Seller (University o.. more

Feb 23, 2011 2:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

