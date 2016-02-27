Kevin Koehne
Retro Cross Dressing Comedy in Waukesha
Ken Ludwig might have come out of a different era. The playwright behind such classic farces as Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo was born in the midst of the mid-twentieth century that serves as the setting for his classic comic farce.. more
Feb 27, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off-Book Players will Stage New York in West Allis
West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more
Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Early Man w/ Evile, Bonded by Blood and Woe of Tyrants
The Los Angeles band Early Man’s take on heavy metal can be described in one word: traditional. Drawing from metal’s most tried-and-true influences (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Megadeth) and sticking to the genre’s signature subject more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Colin O’Brien
Back in the 1960s, John Fahey and Leo Kottke uncovered a new dimension for guitar with very old roots in the rich soil of American music. Milwaukee guitarist Colin O’Brien has long been immersed in many varieties of old-time music. On Insid... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews