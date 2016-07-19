RSS

Kevin Lyman

musicgateway_kevinlyman_1.jpg.jpe

Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Music Feature

twim_shenyun.jpg.jpe

This week Neil Diamond and Twin Shadow return to Milwaukee, while thousands of gamers flock to Brookfield. more

Apr 7, 2015 9:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

warped.jpg.jpe

This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Warped Tour, but you won’t see the tour making any kind of a big deal about it more

Jul 23, 2014 1:35 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES