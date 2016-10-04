Kevin Ramsey
Fighting Against Racial Prejudice
The Milwaukee Rep delivers a winning knockout punch early in its 2016-2017 season with an outstanding production of Marco Ramirez’s The Royale. Based on the real-life story of the first African American heavyweight boxing champion, it focus... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:17 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Is White Backlash the Price of Progress in Racial Equality?
In The Royale, playwright Marco Ramirez raises an aspect of racism rarely addressed on stage: the price paid for such progress in terms of the backlash that follows. Ramirez draws on the true story of black boxer Jack Johnson who defeated t... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee Rep’s Outstanding World Premiere of ‘Sirens of Song’
In Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of Sirens of Song, three Grecian sirens realize they’ve been transformed into human women and from here, the audience journeys through a roughly chronological history of women told with spoken... more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Quiz Time At The Apollo
With two shows in a row Sunday, I wasn’t going to have much time between the Off The Wall show and the Rep Cabaret show. Little did I know that I’d have only roughly ten minutes to make it from Off The Wall’s studio theatre space, across the stree.. more
Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Marxist Plot
Brett Favre didn’t wear “004” on Sunday, but last week he was depictedas a secret agent in some media. It was learned that Favre, whobitterly left Green Bay for the ,Sports more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports