Kevin Ramsey

inreview_therep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Rep delivers a winning knockout punch early in its 2016-2017 season with an outstanding production of Marco Ramirez’s The Royale. Based on the real-life story of the first African American heavyweight boxing champion, it focus... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:17 PM Theater

a+egateway_therep_a_bycraigschwartz.jpg.jpe

In The Royale, playwright Marco Ramirez raises an aspect of racism rarely addressed on stage: the price paid for such progress in terms of the backlash that follows. Ramirez draws on the true story of black boxer Jack Johnson who defeated t... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM A&E Feature

theatrereview_rep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

In Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of Sirens of Song, three Grecian sirens realize they’ve been transformed into human women and from here, the audience journeys through a roughly chronological history of women told with spoken... more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

With two shows in a row Sunday, I wasn’t going to have much time between the Off The Wall show and the Rep Cabaret show. Little did I know that I’d have only roughly ten minutes to make it from Off The Wall’s studio theatre space, across the stree.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage4310.jpe

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

