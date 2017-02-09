RSS
Kil@Wat
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Kil@wat's Delightful Contemporary Experience
It used to be that hotel restaurants were avoided at all costs. But the past decade has seen great improvements in this area, with the likes of Metro, inside the Hotel Metro, and the Milwaukee... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Big Marc Burger
King Corn ,Dining Out more
Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!