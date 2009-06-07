RSS

Kill Rock Stars

blogimage3838.jpe

A Milwaukee native who relocated to Minneapolis and began recording for Kill Rock Stars, Jeff Hanson was found dead Friday, apparently from an accidental fall. He was 31. On a trio of folk-pop records for Kill Rock Stars beginning with 2003's So.. more

Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3838.jpe

Dim sum is one of my favorite Chinese delights. I enjoyed it in a restaurant in ,Dining Out more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 5 Comments

blogimage978.jpe

Two months? How was I going to be able to wait two whole months until the release of the New Bloods album so I could finally write about it? I was so smitten with the band’s debut album, The Secret Life, that putting off my review of it made me f.. more

Apr 22, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage978.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals hit the ice to take on the Rockford Icehogs tonight at a 7 p.m. Br Neptune City ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES