Kimberly Walker
The County Mental Health Board Hears from the Public—Finally
Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more
Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Setting the Record Straight: Who’s In Charge of Mental Health?
The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
Is the New Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Listening to the Public?
A year after the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board’s creation, members of the public—including the consumers of the county’s mental health and substance abuse programs, along with their advocates—are having difficulty connecting to the b... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Is the Appointed ‘Independent’ Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Truly Independent?
A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more
Aug 4, 2015 8:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Supervisor Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more
Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Theo Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more
Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Borzynski's Corn Maze
Search the remote past when thunder lizards roamed the Earth. Explore all the ages of dinosaurs that spanned millions of years until the ultimate extinction. From the air, the maze takes the shape of T-Rex. Choose the way as you discover g... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Cholive Puts an End to Naked Cocktails
Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview