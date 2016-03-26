RSS

Kimberly Walker

mhb1.jpg.jpe

Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more

Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Daily Dose

newsabele.jpg.jpe

The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM News Features 1 Comments

news_county.jpg.jpe

A year after the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board’s creation, members of the public—including the consumers of the county’s mental health and substance abuse programs, along with their advocates—are having difficulty connecting to the b... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:56 PM News Features 6 Comments

news_county_abele.jpg.jpe

A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more

Aug 4, 2015 8:44 PM News Features 2 Comments

img-county-executive-disagrees-with-plan-to-reform-milwaukee-county-government.jpg.jpe

Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more

Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM News Features

theo3.jpg.jpe

So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more

Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Daily Dose

