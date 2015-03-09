Kind Of Blue
Happy Birthday Kenny Parker
Theguest of honor at a birthday party isn't usually supposed to be the oneproviding the entertainment. But tell that to Kenny Parker. The Milwaukee saxophonist/vocalistwho has shared stages with Little Richard, Bobby McFerrin, Isaac Hayes ando.. more
Mar 9, 2015 3:13 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Dance Happening: Parsons Dance
Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. more
Nov 15, 2012 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dance
Issue of the Week: Saving Teachers’ Jobs
Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) plans to lay off almost 700 employees—including 482 teachers—but is unwilling to support a bill pending in Congress that would provide emergency funds for cash-strapped schools? That appears to be the hard-lin... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments