King Lear
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
Lear Laid Bare
Let’s see: adultery, betrayal, infidelity, murder, mutilation and the requisite sibling rivalry in a fight for power, lust and gold. Just another modern day reality TV show? Something to do with really, really desperate “housewives”? more
Jul 17, 2013 3:19 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘King Lear’s’ Alchemical Close-Up
The Alchemist Theatre’s intimate venue will host an epic classic, King Lear, in a space capable of amplifying the immediacy of human emotion, with an excellent cast. Milwaukee theater star Bo Johnson stars. Bringing a more
Jun 26, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘King Lear’ Opens UWM’s Mainstage Season
UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante's THE LEARS
Walking in on a Theatre Gigante production opening night is always kind of like opening a present. As the company does almost exclusively premieres of new material, one never knows what to expect.Walking in on The Lears, the set feels like a su.. more
Nov 20, 2010 4:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Gigante And The Lears
There’s very little that can be said about King Lear that hasn’t already been said. The 400 year-old Shakespearian drama gets a fresh glance courtesy of one-weekend theatre company Theatre Gigante. Company co-founders Isabelle Kralj and Mark An.. more
Oct 18, 2010 1:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gigante Looking For Lear Impressions
This November, Theatre Gigante is doing its own unique adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear. The show is set to feature James Butchart, Leslie Fitzwater, John Kishline, Jennifer Rupp, Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson.Of course, trying to gain .. more
Sep 1, 2010 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Insurgent Presents LEARZERK!! this Saturday
Theatre in Milwaukee tends to fall asleep somewhere around late May/early June. And when Milwaukee theatre sleeps in early summer, it usually has rather strange dreams involving weird, offbeat and .. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Barney & Bee
In the Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of Barney & Bee, it’s the early 1970s and Jo and Stephen are hosting a dinner party. The comedy's central conflict is introduced early on, when Jo and Stephen discover that they've invited bot,Tod... more
Apr 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Push Back Against AIG’s “Brightest”
Having long flattered themselvesas “masters of the universe,” the creative financiers of Wall Streetand London are today exposed as grifters rather than geniuses. Theirproud claim that soc,News Features more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Mark Mantel
Elsewhere, he creates a low-key storm reminiscent of free-jazz collisions and a short string quartet. Mantel's most earnest piece, a collage of spoken quotes and manipulated musical bits that expl,CD Reviews more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews