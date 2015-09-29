Kings Go Forth
Father-Son Radio Play on WMSE
Milwaukee recording artist Eric Beaumont (aka Eric Blowtorch) collaborated with his father, Texas A&M emeritus history professor Roger Beaumont, on a radio play in the form of an operetta, The Ethiopian Ball. A host of prestigious Milwaukee... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:42 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
High School Drama About the Warsaw Ghetto
With Korczak’s Children, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher explores the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak. He had worked to try to keep the 200 Jewish children in his Warsaw orphanage alive and hopeful in the face of some of the most overwhelmingly awful .. more
Mar 19, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Lady With All The Answers at the Schauer Center
Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never beenpretending .. more
Sep 28, 2014 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Soul Veterans Brothers By Choice Regroup
“We never really just broke up,” says Clarence McGee of Brothers By Choice, the Milwaukee R&B vocal group known in soul circles for their handful of collectible ’70s singles running a wide gamut of the era’s more
May 21, 2014 1:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Summerfest's Local KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage Reveals 2014 Headliners
Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more
May 7, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
"The Real Victim Here is Aaron Rodgers"
It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more
Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Kane Place Record Club and the Art of Feeling Good
Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
1984 Auditions: Online registration
Next March, Bad Example Productions (perhaps inadvertently) follows a pattern established a couple of years ago by New York’s Godlight Theater as it presents George Orwell’s 1984 as the dystopian follow-up to a production of Fahrenheit 451 a l.. more
Nov 8, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Kings Go Forth Launch Tour This Weekend
Time for a quarterly Kings-Go-Forth-are-very-successful reminder: The Milwaukee retro soul-funk 10-piece will launch their fall tour this weekend with a performance at the Double Door in Chicago tonight and an appearance at a benefit for the anti-.. more
Sep 16, 2011 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
De La Buena's More Danceable Brand of Latin Jazz
Spanish for "the turtle," the title of De La Buena's new album, La Tortuga, gives a sense of the pace at which it was created. Arriving six years after De La Buena's 2005 debut album, En Vivo Y Directo, it's practically the work of a differ... more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Though they were better associated with the punk-rock scene at the time, in 1980 The Blasters released a song that would become a roots-rock rally cry, “American Music.” “We got the Louisiana boogie and the Delta blues,” they sang. more
Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Robert Randolph and The Family Band w/ Kings Go Forth @ Summerfest
It was retro night at Summerfest’s Brigg’s and Stratton stage Sunday night, with two heavy hitting revival acts, Kings Go Forth and Robert Randolph and The Family Band, competing to see who could get the crowd moving. Both succeeded.Kings G... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
Although they have sold more than 6 million albums in their quarter-century together, Cali-punk institutions NOFX have made a point to stay out of the mainstream by avoiding music videos and taunting the hands that feed. Their most infamous... more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Rocks South by Southwest
SXSW, Kings Go Forth, Danger Mouse, Black Keys, Juniper Tar, Invade Rome, Group of the Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees. All photos by Matt Schwenke more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 12 Comments
Milwaukee Will Be Well Represented at SXSW This Year
Milwaukee has been an increasingly large presence at the annual South by Southwest music festival, with over a dozen local artists making the trek to Austin, Texas, to perform last year. At this March's festival, Milwaukee looks to be even more vi.. more
Feb 19, 2010 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
WAMI Awards Announce 2010 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced today the nominees for its 30th awards show. The WAMI Awards have made great strides toward becoming less insular over the last several years, and by and large this year's list of nominees is pretty astu.. more
Feb 19, 2010 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Voting Begins in RadioMilwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards
What's ingenious about RadioMilwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards isthey don't purport to give a fully representative or even non-biased view of the city'smusic scene. They are essentially another form of advocacy forthe artists that the station s.. more
Feb 9, 2010 5:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
10 Stories That Shaped Milwaukee Music in 2009
Collections of Colonies of Bees Erupts Milwaukee’sinstrumental post-rock quart Unmap ,Music Feature more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 7 Comments
Kings Go Forth @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The 10-piece soul/funk ensemble looked to be in high spirits as they dug into a lively sho Point Blank ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews