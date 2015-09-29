RSS

Kings Go Forth

11060325_1611794925719790_4581654250927320237_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee recording artist Eric Beaumont (aka Eric Blowtorch) collaborated with his father, Texas A&M emeritus history professor Roger Beaumont, on a radio play in the form of an operetta, The Ethiopian Ball. A host of prestigious Milwaukee... more

Sep 29, 2015 9:42 PM Off the Cuff

curtains_korczakschildren.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

With Korczak’s Children, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher explores the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak. He had worked to try to keep the 200 Jewish children in his Warsaw orphanage alive and hopeful in the face of some of the most overwhelmingly awful .. more

Mar 19, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

lady.jpg.jpe

Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never beenpretending .. more

Sep 28, 2014 10:20 PM Theater

music.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

“We never really just broke up,” says Clarence McGee of Brothers By Choice, the Milwaukee R&B vocal group known in soul circles for their handful of collectible ’70s singles running a wide gamut of the era’s more

May 21, 2014 1:30 AM Music Feature

maritime.jpg.jpe

Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more

May 7, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

aaron rodgers.jpg.jpe

It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more

Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Around MKE

blogimage19579.jpe

Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

 Next March, Bad Example Productions (perhaps inadvertently) follows a pattern established a couple of years ago by New York’s Godlight Theater as it presents George Orwell’s 1984 as the dystopian follow-up to a production of Fahrenheit 451 a l.. more

Nov 8, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage7309.jpe

Time for a quarterly Kings-Go-Forth-are-very-successful reminder: The Milwaukee retro soul-funk 10-piece will launch their fall tour this weekend with a performance at the Double Door in Chicago tonight and an appearance at a benefit for the anti-.. more

Sep 16, 2011 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage14110.jpe

Spanish for "the turtle," the title of De La Buena's new album, La Tortuga, gives a sense of the pace at which it was created. Arriving six years after De La Buena's 2005 debut album, En Vivo Y Directo, it's practically the work of a differ... more

Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

12984219264d6458a6e4432.jpg.jpe

Though they were better associated with the punk-rock scene at the time, in 1980 The Blasters released a song that would become a roots-rock rally cry, “American Music.” “We got the Louisiana boogie and the Delta blues,” they sang. more

Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11392.jpe

It was retro night at Summerfest’s Brigg’s and Stratton stage Sunday night, with two heavy hitting revival acts, Kings Go Forth and Robert Randolph and The Family Band, competing to see who could get the crowd moving. Both succeeded.Kings G... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Although they have sold more than 6 million albums in their quarter-century together, Cali-punk institutions NOFX have made a point to stay out of the mainstream by avoiding music videos and taunting the hands that feed. Their most infamous... more

Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10261.jpe

SXSW, Kings Go Forth, Danger Mouse, Black Keys, Juniper Tar, Invade Rome, Group of the Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees. All photos by Matt Schwenke more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

blogimage4931.jpe

Milwaukee has been an increasingly large presence at the annual South by Southwest music festival, with over a dozen local artists making the trek to Austin, Texas, to perform last year. At this March's festival, Milwaukee looks to be even more vi.. more

Feb 19, 2010 5:21 PM On Music

blogimage4929.jpe

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced today the nominees for its 30th awards show. The WAMI Awards have made great strides toward becoming less insular over the last several years, and by and large this year's list of nominees is pretty astu.. more

Feb 19, 2010 1:20 PM On Music

blogimage4887.jpe

What's ingenious about RadioMilwaukee's Milwaukee Music Awards isthey don't purport to give a fully representative or even non-biased view of the city'smusic scene. They are essentially another form of advocacy forthe artists that the station s.. more

Feb 9, 2010 5:04 PM On Music

blogimage9439.jpe

Collections of Colonies of Bees Erupts Milwaukee’sinstrumental post-rock quart Unmap ,Music Feature more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 7 Comments

blogimage7450.jpe

The 10-piece soul/funk ensemble looked to be in high spirits as they dug into a lively sho Point Blank ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES