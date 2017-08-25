RSS

Kites

frankmotskitefestival.jpg.jpe

Spanning the weekend of Sept. 9-10, the Wilde Subaru FrankMots International Kite Festival celebrates the centuries-old tradition ofkiting.  The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. both days, and features a number of kite-related attractions inc.. more

Aug 25, 2017 8:48 PM Around MKE

octo.jpg.jpe

If diving into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan on NewYear’s Day isn’t quite your thing, but you still want to take part in anoutdoor activity and be part of a longstanding Milwaukee tradition, then bundleyourself up and head on over to .. more

Dec 26, 2016 7:52 PM Around MKE

blogimage13979.jpe

Writer-director Woody Allen's film recent is set in London. This time, two couples investigate futures without their spouses. Brolin leads the ensemble, portraying Roy, a writer unable to produce a second successful novel. Instead of writin... more

Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage13801.jpe

Paul Giamatti won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a comedy for his lead role in Barney’s Version, but the film is a lemony comedy, more bitter than sweet—at least until the climax. It’s the story of Barney Panofsky (Giamatti), a succe more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

If you've turned on the tube these last few weeks, you've probably been a collateral casualty of the biggest televisual war of attrition in recent memory. No, I'm not talking about the scripted skirmishes between cable channels, nor am I re... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

JSOnline.com reported yesterday that the Packers will be wearing a third, alternate jersey during the upcoming season. The report says it’s guaranteed for one game, but may make another appearance.The blurb doesn’t offer any information but does.. more

Mar 12, 2010 2:42 AM More Sports

blogimage5036.jpe

One of the city’s oddest New Year’s Day traditions, the Cool Kite Festival returns to Veterans Park today for five hours of family fun from noon until 5 p.m. As you can imagine, the organizers m,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2243.jpe

I've long held a soft spot for singer-songwriters and bands who build unsettling dirges around Nirvana's terse, bluesy chords and slow-burning angst---Scout Niblett, Young People, Family Tree-era Bellafea, pre-self-parody Cat Power---so I was thri.. more

Dec 28, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2251.jpe

You know summer is on the horizon when the kites come out. The season’s first major kite festival, the Family Kite Festival, continues its two-day run today at Veterans Park. As the name promises, th,Today in Milwaukee more

May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2243.jpe

You know summer is on the horizon when the kites come out. This year, the season’s first major kite event, the Family Kite Festival, has added an extra day, running both today and tomorrow at Veteran,Today in Milwaukee more

May 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES