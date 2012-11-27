RSS

Kittens

artrev.jpg.jpe

Sweetly sentimental paintings are not for me, but here I stand on the north side of the second floor mezzanine in the Pfister Hotel. Concierge Roc Whitesell is at my side, explaining why the oil painting The Kittens (signed J. LeRoy) more

Nov 27, 2012 12:46 PM Visual Arts

blogimage3129.jpe

It's the type of conundrum I like to see: Two tempting concerts in one night. Tonight, two killer acts, college-rock icon Morrissey and younger up-and-comers Los Campesinos!, headline conflicting concerts at 8 p.m., at the Rave and the Turner Hall.. more

Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3693.jpe

Who could forget Floridaand the infamous Katherine Harris, who refused to count legitimat Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, ,News Features more

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage3129.jpe

It’s difficult to think of any movie better suited for the midnight circuit than Ar Army of Darkness ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES