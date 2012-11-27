Kittens
Art at the Pfister
Sweetly sentimental paintings are not for me, but here I stand on the north side of the second floor mezzanine in the Pfister Hotel. Concierge Roc Whitesell is at my side, explaining why the oil painting The Kittens (signed J. LeRoy) more
Nov 27, 2012 12:46 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
A Bright Week for Milwaukee Music
It's the type of conundrum I like to see: Two tempting concerts in one night. Tonight, two killer acts, college-rock icon Morrissey and younger up-and-comers Los Campesinos!, headline conflicting concerts at 8 p.m., at the Rave and the Turner Hall.. more
Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Planned Chaos at the Polls
Who could forget Floridaand the infamous Katherine Harris, who refused to count legitimat Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, ,News Features more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features 5 Comments
Army of Darkness
It’s difficult to think of any movie better suited for the midnight circuit than Ar Army of Darkness ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee