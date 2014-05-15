The Knot
Wye Oak @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more
May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Wye Oak's "The Knot": Still Stunning
The Knot, the second album from the Baltimore indie-rock duo Wye Oak, bowled me over on first listen last month, and subsequent weeks have only affirmed my initial impression. I still think it could be the group's breakthrough record, but it now s.. more
Jul 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wye Oak Vie For the 2009 Most Improved Band Award
Wye Oak introduced themselves promisingly with their 2008 debut If Children, a charming if occasionally overly timid disc plucked from the quaint apple orchard as another co-ed hush-pop duo from Baltimore, Beach House, but Wye Oak's upcoming album.. more
Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Southern Culture on the Skids
Southern Culture on the Skids
Though Southern Culture on the Skids, who play an 8 p.m. show at Turner Hall Ballroom tonight
Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ripper
Ripper
Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee