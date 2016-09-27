RSS

Kochanski’S Concertina Beer Ha

Kochanski’s Wednesday night polka jams draw a spirited crowd of musicians—but one that won’t be around forever. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:50 PM Local Music

The protest-minded country-punk band The Waco Brothers brought plenty of politics to their show Saturday night. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:06 PM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Paul Beaty

Feb 29, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine’s just-released third album, Distant Planet, features a collection of mostly original songs influenced by the 1960s garage-punk sound. more

Feb 9, 2016 5:12 PM Local Music

Rick March explores the history of polka in Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka. The work is illustrated with archival images as well as contemporary photographs by Milwaukee’s Dick Blau. more

Dec 22, 2015 6:29 PM Books

Not many Milwaukee area musicians are able to earn a living and tour the country as full-time singer-songwriters. And exactly one of them has managed to do so without a left arm. more

Jun 18, 2013 10:48 PM Local Music

Just off of East Nock Street in Bay View, a living room is filled with the vibrating, rolling sounds of the Jones Island Flood, who describe themselves as “trashy bluesy more

May 21, 2013 8:33 PM Local Music

