Kochanski’S Concertina Beer Ha
Kochanski’s Open Polka Jam Celebrates a Dying Tradition
Kochanski’s Wednesday night polka jams draw a spirited crowd of musicians—but one that won’t be around forever. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
The Waco Brothers @ Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall
The protest-minded country-punk band The Waco Brothers brought plenty of politics to their show Saturday night. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:06 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Waco Brothers @ Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall
The protest-minded country-punk band The Waco Brothers brought plenty of politics to their show Saturday night. more
Feb 29, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Love Medicine from a ‘Distant Planet’
Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine’s just-released third album, Distant Planet, features a collection of mostly original songs influenced by the 1960s garage-punk sound. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:12 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Music of America
Rick March explores the history of polka in Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka. The work is illustrated with archival images as well as contemporary photographs by Milwaukee’s Dick Blau. more
Dec 22, 2015 6:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tony Memmel Spreads Hope Through Music
Not many Milwaukee area musicians are able to earn a living and tour the country as full-time singer-songwriters. And exactly one of them has managed to do so without a left arm. more
Jun 18, 2013 10:48 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
The Jones Island Flood: Sex and Surf from the Shores of Milwaukee
Just off of East Nock Street in Bay View, a living room is filled with the vibrating, rolling sounds of the Jones Island Flood, who describe themselves as “trashy bluesy more
May 21, 2013 8:33 PM Tea Krulos Local Music